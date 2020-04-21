PPP concerned over growing number of coronavirus cases in KP

PESHAWAR: Central and provincial leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have expressed concern over growing number of coronavirus cases and non-serious attitude of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to fight the pandemic.

Speaking at a news conference here on Monday, PPP provincial president Humayun Khan, information secretary Senator Robina Khalid, provincial general secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and deputy secretary information Gohar Inqilabi observed that the rulers were making tall claims instead of taking a united stand which could prove dangerous.

Humayun Khan said that instead of inviting all stakeholders and taking a joint stance, the “selected” prime minister was sticking to his stubbornness, “Although PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto extended cooperation to the government with an open heart.”He appreciated the timely and effective steps of the Sindh government against coronavirus. “As we have been saying, we are not and will not play politics with this issue and all have to think of humanity,” he said, adding that his party leadership had declared it would support the government on anti-corona measures despite certain reservations.

He said the PPP government had conducted military operation and returned 2.5 million displaced persons in Malakand division and provided Rs25000 per family in 2008-2009 with the cooperation of all provinces.

Similarly, he added, the PPP government had written off loans for traders in disasters, adding now Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had formed a “tiger force”, enhanced unemployment and snatched shelters from people who had been assured of jobs and homes.Senator Robina Khalid underlined importance of national unity and urged the rulers to stop releasing mixed messages, appoint a full-time health minister, and stop fighting on petty issues. She said the doctors and paramedical staff had been fighting on the frontline without having proper kits and required facilities.Terming the KP situation alarming, the senator asked the rulers to compare its testing laboratories’ results. The rulers, she said, allowed construction but closed down shops. She said the president in a meeting with Ulema had allowed congregational prayers in mosques but did not convene the parliament session.Faisal Karim Kundi and Gohar Inqualibi contested government claims and said the PPP government had given a big relief package to 1,4,000,000 people than that of the PTI. They said the National Disaster Management Authority should tell the people as to how much kits it had received and how much it had supplied to people.