Death toll from coronavirus now 9 in Swat

MINGORA: A woman patient died of coronavirus here on Monday, raising the death toll to nine in the district. Spokesperson for the Saidu Sharif Hospital Dr Najeeb said that a 70-year old woman patient hailing from Mingora was under treatment at the corona ward of the hospital.

He said that besides coronavirus infection, the woman was also suffering from multiple health complications, including chest pain and kidneys ailment. The official said the deceased woman funeral prayer was offered as per the health protocols. Meanwhile, the lockdown of Balakot village in the Bahrain tehsil of Swat district was lifted after all the villagers, including men, women and children reported negative for the coronavirus test on Monday.

The entire village was declared as quarantine after nine members of the family of late Fazal Rabi had tested positive for the coronavirus. The infected members of the family included three women and six men identified as Bawar Khan, Alamzeb, Wazirzada, Baghi Shah, Junaid and Muhammad Iqbal.

The village was locked down and the residents remained quarantined for the last 20 days.