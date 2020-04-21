Bajaur DC assumes charge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: Fayyaz Khan Sherpao assumed charge of his office as deputy commissioner Bajaur district on Monday. The elders of Turkhani and Uthmakhel tribes have hailed the posting of Fayyaz Sherpao as deputy commissioner. They hoped the official would leave no stone unturned to work for the development of the district.