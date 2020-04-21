Media workers continue protest against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest

PESHAWAR: The Jang Group workers continued to stage protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the detention of Mir Shakil, the protesting workers demanded the government to release him immediately and withdraw the case against him. They said that the government was using the National Accountability Bureau to silence the media.

Qaumi Watan Party central Joint Secretary Hashim Raza Advocate also visited the protest camp to express solidarity with the Jang Group employees and condemn the arrest of Mir Shakil. Speaking on the occasion, the QWP leader said that that keeping Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in detention was a violation of human rights.

He said that Mir Shakil was arrested in a 34-year old property case and put behinds bars for speaking the truth and exposing the corrupt practices of the rulers. The QWP leader added that Mir Shakil had been kept in illegal detention for the last 38 days. He said that the “selected” prime minister was taking such steps to stifle the media, adding that the arbitrary acts would damage democracy.

Hashim Raza added that the government would not be able to silence the media through such acts. He said that his party workers stood by the media workers and members of the journalist community. Hashim Raza added that democracy could not function without a free media, therefore, the government must not place curbs on media houses.