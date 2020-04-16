Four of a family quarantined

JHANG: The district administration has shifted four members of a family to a quarantine centre after tested corona positive and sealed the area to avoid spread here on Wednesday.

A kidney patient Muhammad Riaz, a resident of Jhang Bazaar, was shifted to SIU Karachi for the treatment who later died and was buried there on tested corona positive. The report of the deceased was shared with the district administration and advised to conduct the corona tests of the family members who also visited the hospital to see him on April 11.

On Wednesday, the report of the suspected family members declared them positive. Taking notice of the report, the district administration immediately shifted all four corona victims to the quarantine centre and deployed police to restrict movement in the area.