Export industries resume work under SOPs

GUJRANWALA: Local export sector industries Wednesday resumed work strictly following the SOPs issued by the government. A delegation of industrialists under the leadership of Chamber of Commerce president Mian Umer Saleem in this regard called on DC Sohail Ashraf. During the meeting, they expressed deep concern over long closing of industries and said in case of further lockdown, export orders of billions of rupees will be cancelled which will not only affect the industries but thousands of workers will also face financial constraints.