27 Tableeghi Jamaat members test positive for coronavirus

BAHAWALPUR: Some 27 Tableeghi Jamaat members, who were quarantined at different masques of Bahawalpur district, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. According to District Health Authority (DHA) spokesman Dr Muhammad Zaker, the patients are shifted to the isolation ward of Civil Hospital Jhangiwala Road, Bahawlpur. He said samples of more than 1,100 Tableeghi Jamaat members were sent to the laboratory and reports of 465 are received and 27 test positive. He said reports of the remaining Tableeghi Jamaat members are being awaited.MS Civil Hospital Jhangiwala Road Bahawlpur Dr Rana Muhammad Yusuf said 22 coronavirus patients have been received and five others will reach the hospital soon.