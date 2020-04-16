Govt criticised for not giving subsidy to farmers on wheat seeds

TOBA TEK SINGH: Former PML-N MPA Mian Muhammad Rafique, Awami workers party district president Muhammad Zubair Chaudhry and Kissan Committee leader Chaudhry Ahmed Naeem Fateh Wednesday accused the Punjab government of not fulfilling promise of giving subsidy to wheat growers on seeds.

Talking to reporters, they said 50-kilogram wheat seed bag is being sold to growers for Rs 2,700 and it was promised by the government that in 90 days after wheat sowing, Rs 1,200 per bag will be returned to farmers as subsidy. They said so far there is no mention of any such subsidy now when wheat harvesting has started. When contacted, agriculture department deputy director Nisar Ahmad Mahmood said some 10,752 seed bags of 50 kilogram each were sold to wheat growers out of which 5,317 were provided by his department and the remaining were supplied by its dealers.