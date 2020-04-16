Lockdown-hit families given food packets

FAISALABAD: On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, food packets were distributed among lockdown-hit deserving families under the arrangements of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja. Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Former MD Wasa Faqir Muhammad Ch, Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta,Rai Asif and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The DG expressed solidarity with the members of lockdown-hit deserving families and said the lockdown was imperative to control the spread of coronavirus, however the difficulties of daily wagers were being realised and the government and philanthropists are actively providing daily use items to deserving families.

He said we can contain the spread of the virus with unity, discipline and commitment.

He asked the recipients of food packets to follow precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Married girl commits suicide: A married girl committed suicide in Chak 412/GB, Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Parveen Jaffar exchanged harsh words with her in-laws and over a domestic issue and consumed poison and died instantly.

Meanwhile, two women and a teenager boy of nearby villages of Faisalabad attempted suicide by consuming poison. Muqaddas Afzal of Warispura, Tayyaba Rehman of Chak 65/GB and Arshad Safdar of Chak 68/JB, Faisalabad consumed poison in separate incidents, and were shifted to hospitals.

MAN KILLS WIFE: A man killed his wife over a minor issue on Wednesday. Muhammad Khan of Chak 2019/JB, Samana in the limits of Millat Town police of Faisalabad allegedly hit his with Shehnaz Bibi with a club, leaving her dead on the spot over a petty domestic issue.

HEALTHCARE WORKERS TRAINING: The District Health Authorities, Faisalabad, Wednesday nominated two consultants, 20 doctors, 12 nurses and two assistant operation theaters of Rural Health Centres to get fortnight training at the Allied Hospital Faisalabad about ventilators for coronavirus patients.

The first batch of healthcare workers who will get training include: Dr Arsalan, Dr Waqar Basharat, Dr Murtaza, Dr Rimla Aisha, Tamour Anwar, Muhammad Ali, Dr Tayyaba Kanwal and Dr Ajmal Tariq from Faisalabad and Dr Rizawn, Dr Waqas Saghir from Tandlianwala, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Dr Zeeshan and Dr Zaryab from Jaranwala, Dr Imran, Dr Adeel and Dr Nazia Kausar from Samundri, Dr Adnan, Dr Imran and Dr Nadeem Jawaid from Chak Jhumra and paramedics include: Saira Khalida, Sadia Inayat, Humaira Ahmed, Sadia Inayat, Asima Yaqoob, Sana Kirn, Aisha Saleem, Sumaira Anjum, Arooj Khalid, and Marya Arshad. They all have been directed to report to the Allied Hospital for the training immediately.