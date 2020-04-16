close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention

April 16, 2020

PFUJ announces countrywide protest today

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Nasir Ziadi and ex-president Afzal Butt appealed to the media workers and journalists to come out on today (April 16) to participate in a countrywide protest against the government’s conspiracy to close or impose ban on the Daily Jang, The News International and Geo TV, and the arbitrary arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman.

IN a message, they said that the journalists and media workers would stage protest demonstrations from all over the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

