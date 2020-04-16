Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PFUJ announces countrywide protest today
By News Desk
KARACHI: The Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Nasir Ziadi and ex-president Afzal Butt appealed to the media workers and journalists to come out on today (April 16) to participate in a countrywide protest against the government’s conspiracy to close or impose ban on the Daily Jang, The News International and Geo TV, and the arbitrary arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman.
IN a message, they said that the journalists and media workers would stage protest demonstrations from all over the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
PFUJ announces countrywide protest today
By News Desk
KARACHI: The Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Nasir Ziadi and ex-president Afzal Butt appealed to the media workers and journalists to come out on today (April 16) to participate in a countrywide protest against the government’s conspiracy to close or impose ban on the Daily Jang, The News International and Geo TV, and the arbitrary arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman.
IN a message, they said that the journalists and media workers would stage protest demonstrations from all over the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.