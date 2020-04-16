Faisal Edhi denies extraordinary spike in ‘death figure’

KARACHI: Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation and the son of philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi has said there is no significant increase in the death of people compared to normal days, as reported in a section of the media.

In the press release, Faisal Edhi rejected a news report regarding a significant increase in the death of the people. He said while the Edhi Foundation shifted over 400 dead bodies from hospitals and houses in Karachi from March 15 to April 2 as compared to shifting 323 bodies in the same period last year. Faisal said a section of the media ran sensationalized news that a large number of corpses were picked up from the houses and hospitals without giving proper comparison to how many corpses were transferred from homes to the hospitals in normal days.

The misinterpretation of the statistics also gave a wrong sense that more people have started dying in Karachi because of the coronavirus spread.