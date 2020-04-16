I am Imran’s stalwart: Tareen

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jehangir Khan Tareen has ruled out differences with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“I am Imran Khan’s stalwart and have no differences with him, the impression that I have developed differences with my party and am meeting leadership of any other party is totally wrong” said Tareen while talking to The News on Wednesday.

The PTI leader, while denying the rumours of his meeting with Opposition leader in National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, said his commitment is with Imran Khan and he has not met any leader from the opposition side. This is noteworthy that recently, the name of Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiyar echoed in the sugar scandal after which the news pertaining to differences of Tareen with the PM started coming to surface. However, Tareen till date denies developing any differences with Imran.

Sources revealed that most of the PTI leaders in Punjab seem unhappy with the performance of their own party government headed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Since the day one, the PTI government in Punjab has been under criticism over the issue of governance and influence of bureaucracy in the CM Secretariat due to which many ministers have expressed dismay before the party leadership. Most of the senior PTI leaders in Punjab want a strong figure to call the shots in the province which could not only save the party from criticism over its governance but also save it from split.

Very recently, Abdul Aleem Khan has taken oath as Food minister in Punjab after a gap of over a year and PTI circles see it as an important development.