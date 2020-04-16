WW-II veteran raises £7m for NHS as he walks 100 laps of his garden

LONDON: A World War-II veteran aged 99 has raised an amazing £7 million for the NHS as he tries to walk 100 laps of his garden.Tom Moore has been overwhelmed by donations — not only from kind-hearted Brits but people around the globe. The former Army captain is trying to complete his challenge before he turns 100 on April 30.

Tom uses a frame for the 25-yard loops of his garden in Marston Moretaine, beds. He has been trying to do ten laps at a time to help support NHS frontline workers fighting coronavirus. He initially set out to raise just £1,000 for NHS charities together. But by last night the sum had gone past an incredible £4 million — and this afternoon it hit the £7 million mark. “But when you think who it’s for, and they’re all so brave . . . I think they deserve every penny of it.”

During World War-II, Tomwas enlisted in 145 Regiment Royal Armoured Corps and was chosen for officer training in 1940, rising to the rank of captain. He was posted to India and went on to serve his country in Burma, now called Myanmar. He became an instructor at The Armoured Fighting Vehicle School in Bovington, Dorset, upon his return to the UK.

In another act of kindness for the NHS, a stranger left a nurse in shock when he gave her £50 to pay for her shopping. Isobelle Smithson, 24, was already feeling guilty at using her NHS card to jump the queue in an Aldi supermarket. But the benefactor had heard her chatting about her job to others waiting in line. He then stepped forward and, ignoring Isobelle’s protests, placed two £20 notes and a £10 in her trolley. He told mum-of-one Isobelle: “It’s from me and my wife, thank you for what you do.”

She said: “It was such an amazing gesture. People are really behind the NHS and that’s making a massive difference.” Isobelle works on a maternity ward at Pinderfields General Hospital, Wakefield, West Yorks.

She wrote online she felt “like a right idiot” using her card but other shoppers were happy to step aside. The donor approached her as she went to pay £56.85 for her shopping in Pontefract.” She has since tracked down the mystery man — primary school headteacher Luke Welsh, 30. The married dad of one said: “It was wonderful to know how much it meant to her. It was literally a token amount to simply say you are amazing, thank you.”