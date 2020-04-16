Amir Kiani meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General and Member National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiani Wednesday held a special meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the political situation in the country in detail with him.

The PTI Central Media Department said that the Amir Mahmood Kiani also discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan the party issues and matters of mutual interests.