Amir Kiani meets PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General and Member National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiani Wednesday held a special meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the political situation in the country in detail with him.
The PTI Central Media Department said that the Amir Mahmood Kiani also discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan the party issues and matters of mutual interests.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General and Member National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiani Wednesday held a special meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the political situation in the country in detail with him.
The PTI Central Media Department said that the Amir Mahmood Kiani also discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan the party issues and matters of mutual interests.