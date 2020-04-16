NA Speaker expresses solidarity with S Arabia, Qatar on COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has written letter to the speakers of parliaments of Saudi Arabia and Qatar to express solidarity on COVID-19 pandemic and implores the governments of Saudi Arabia and Qatar through their parliaments’ speakers to assure security of salaries/wages of the Pakistani labourers.

In the context of COVID-19 pandemic, the Asad Qaiser sent messages of solidarity to Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, Speaker of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Ahmed Bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud of the Shura Council of Qatar, Wednesday.

In his message of solidarity to Dr Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, Speaker of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Speaker Asad Qaiser emphasized the fraternal relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Whilst appreciating the extensive efforts of the Kingdom to arrest the spread of the pandemic, NA Speaker especially drew attention towards the issues of the Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia. He implored Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh, and through him the government of Saudi Arabia to assure security of salaries/wages of the Pakistani labourers. In a separate letter to Ahmed Bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud of the Shura Council of Qatar, Asad Qaiser underscored the need for global efforts to contain and eliminate the corona pandemic. He lauded efforts of the government of Qatar and hoped that despite the economic effects of the pandemic, Qatar would ensure the security of salaries/wages of Pakistanis living there.