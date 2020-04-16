Punjab minister demands PM for taking notice of Fawad’s statement

LAHORE: Punjab Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir has termed the statement of Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry about Mufti Muneebur Rehman regrettable and irresponsible. He has demanded the prime minister to take immediate notice of this statement.

In a statement Wednesday, Hafiz Ammar Yasir said besides being a prominent religious scholar, Mufti Muneebur Rehman is also chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee; his character assassination at the government level can become source of many crises. He said the ministers should care about sensitivity of the national circumstances and their offices, presently the country cannot afford any sort of division and allegations mongering.