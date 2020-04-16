FWO raising isolation hospital in capital

ISLAMABAD: As part of national efforts for containment of COVID-19, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) is constructing isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC) in Islamabad in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Health (NIH) on turnkey basis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed earth breaking of the isolation hospital on March 26.

According to ISPR, the 250 bedded prefabricated state of the art hospital would be used to treat not only coronavirus infected patients under best available equipment and medication but also be available for treatment of other infectious diseases.

Construction work on the project is in full swing and would be completed within 35 days. The construction teams of FWO are working round the clock, ensuring proper anti-corona precautions for the complete workforce, in a bid to hand over this hospital for its operationalisation by 5th of next month.