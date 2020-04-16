Repatriated Pakistanis to spend seven days in hotel quarantine

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has changed its previous policy to keep the repatriated Pakistanis in quarantine after their arrival in the country. Now, according to the sources, they will be shifted immediately to a hotel from airport where they will be kept for seven days instead of 48 hours.

They will be allowed to go home after their negative reports of COVID-19 otherwise they will have to spend 14 more days in hotel quarantine. According to sources, every passenger will bear the expenses of transport from airport to hotel and their stay in there. Before this, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had been paying the expenses. The present lockdown in the country will be lasted till April 30 and during that time hundreds of stranded Pakistanis will be bought back to the country.