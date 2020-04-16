Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention: PFUJ announces countrywide protest today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Nasir Zaidi, and ex-president Afzal Butt, appealed to the media workers and journalists to come out today (April 16) to participate in a countrywide protest against the government’s conspiracy to close or impose ban on the Daily Jang, The News International and Geo TV, and the arbitrary arrest of Jang-Geo Group Editor-in Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. In a message, they said that the journalists and media workers would stage demonstrations all over the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
KARACHI: The Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Nasir Zaidi, and ex-president Afzal Butt, appealed to the media workers and journalists to come out today (April 16) to participate in a countrywide protest against the government’s conspiracy to close or impose ban on the Daily Jang, The News International and Geo TV, and the arbitrary arrest of Jang-Geo Group Editor-in Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. In a message, they said that the journalists and media workers would stage demonstrations all over the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.