Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention: PFUJ announces countrywide protest today

KARACHI: The Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Nasir Zaidi, and ex-president Afzal Butt, appealed to the media workers and journalists to come out today (April 16) to participate in a countrywide protest against the government’s conspiracy to close or impose ban on the Daily Jang, The News International and Geo TV, and the arbitrary arrest of Jang-Geo Group Editor-in Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. In a message, they said that the journalists and media workers would stage demonstrations all over the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.