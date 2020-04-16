International Sports Press Association slams Jang-Geo Group head’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The International Sports Press Association, London, has criticised the detention of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and termed it as part of political victimisation

Protesting over the detention, Member of the Executive Committee of the International Sports Press Association and Secretary General Asian Sports Journalists Federation, Amjad Aziz Malik has said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is the Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group; the largest media house of Pakistan. He is facing a case registered by NAB against him according to which he has been allegedly involved in illegally acquiring a plot of land from Lahore Development Authority about 34 years back. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, being a law abiding citizen of the motherland, has surrendered himself to the law enforcement agency.

Although he, like a common citizen, was fully ready to cooperate with NAB, he was arrested. He has now been in prison for 33 days. It seems that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is targeted to suffer political victimisation. This could be because of the vocal and critical stance of the respective media houses on the policies of the government. The government is also judged to be intolerant when it comes to the critical analyses of its actions and deeds by concerned media groups.

That is why, firstly, the aforementioned newspapers were deprived of their due share in the government’s paid advertisement releases and then their chief executive was arrested. However, the newspapers did not budge from their principles and have continuously maintained their critical reporting and analyses in respect to the government policies with sanctity of freedom of expression. The reason for putting a veteran journalist behind bars is now an open secret. It is the common practice world over that the arrest of any law abiding citizen ends up in the initiation of court proceedings in the respective country. However, when law of the land is overruled, it is the law in itself succumbing to be killed.