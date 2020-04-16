Indian Muslims being discriminated amid corona

NEW DELHI: Delhi-based journalist Saba Naqvi on Wednesday lamented the religious discrimination being perpetuated by Indian authorities even as the country is faced with the daunting task of combating a pandemic and for which there is a need to unite under a common cause.

In a video gone viral on social media, Naqvi can be seen censuring the government for allowing discrimination to continue unabated against minority groups, especially the Muslims in India. The journalist said that vegetable vendors, “belonging to a particular community”, are not allowed to sell their wares in various parts of India. Similarly, while referring to news published in a local newspaper, Naqvi drew attention to the inhuman behaviour by the medical staff in Gujarat where patients were separated in a COVID-19 ward on the basis of their religion.

The veteran journalist wondered what the aim behind such acts is. Addressing those allowing such behaviour, she pointed out that the leading pharmaceuticals in the country, which may very well develop an anti-COVID-19 drug, are owned by Muslims.

“Do you know that the largest donation for COVID-19 is also made by a Muslim business tycoon named Aziz Premji [the chairman of India’s leading multinational corporation named Wipro]?”

Shahrukh Khan, a household name in much of the country, has also organised 50,000 kits and is feeding people, she pointed out.

“Yet, you want to attack Muslims day in and day out. You want to abuse them,” she said in disbelief.

“[Do] you want A R Rehman to disappear from India? [Do] you want Javed Akhtar to stop writing those lyrics? What do you want?” she asked. “Should we all (Muslims) just go?

With a message to ponder over the blatant discrimination, Naqvi concluded by saying: “Think about it.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000.

Modi, in an address on national television on the world’s biggest shutdown, said the challenge was to stop the virus from spreading to new parts of the country.

“Till May 3, every Indian will have to stay in lockdown. I request all Indians that we stop the coronavirus from spreading to other areas,” he said.