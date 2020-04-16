Trump halts WHO funding

PARIS: US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he was halting funding to the World Health Organization while his administration reviewed the group’s handling of the coronavirus, accusing it of bungling the response and failing to communicate the disease’s threat.

The move follows weeks of Trump’s escalating attacks on the UN health organization as he has sought to deflect scrutiny of his own administration's slow response to the outbreak. The US contributes more than any other country to WHO, at more than $400 million per year. Cutting off funds to the group, which has a $4.8 billion annual budget, will be a major blow to the organization as it conducts vaccine trials, distributes test kits and advises governments around the world.

"With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible," Trump said during his nightly press briefing. Trump accused the WHO of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus” and called its opposition to US travel restrictions on China in the outbreak’s early months “disastrous.”

While the WHO did call such travel bans “ineffective in most situations” at the time, the group did acknowledge that they could buy countries time to "to initiate and implement effective preparedness measures.”

Trump ended Tuesday's night briefing without allowing his health care advisers to take any questions, in a break with usual practice. Trump announced Tuesday that the United States would halt payments to theUN body that amounted to $400 million last year.

He said it would be frozen pending a review into the WHO´s role in "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus." He accused the Geneva-based body of putting "political correctness above life-saving measures."

Trump charged that the outbreak could have been contained "with very little death" if the WHO had accurately assessed the situation in China, where the disease broke out late last year.

Trump’s US decision to freeze funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) triggered anger and concern on Wednesday.

Reacting to President Trump’s step, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, "(It is) not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus."

"It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world´s efforts to win the war against COVID-19," he said. "China is seriously concerned about the US announcement to suspend funding for the World Health Organization," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

"The current global epidemic situation is grim. It is at a critical moment. This US decision will weaken WHO´s capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic."

"We urge the United States to earnestly fulfill their responsibilities and obligations, and support the WHO-led international action against the epidemic," Zhao said, adding that the agency plays an "irreplaceable role" against the pandemic.

"Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Twitter.

"There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain and mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

"Only by joining forces we can overcome this crisis that knows no borders."

"Blaming others won´t help. The virus knows no borders" -- German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Twitter.

"One of the best investments is to strengthen the UN, above all the under-financed WHO... in the development and distribution of tests and vaccines.”

"Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever," said Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Twitter.

"The last thing we need now is to attack the WHO," said former WHO director-general Gro Harlem Brundtland in a statement to AFP.

"This means weakening our central global institution," said the 71-year-old doctor and former Norwegian prime minister who headed the WHO between 1997 and 2003.

"We see yesterday´s announcement by Washington on freezing funding of the WHO as most concerning," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency TASS.

"It is a sign of the very selfish approach of the US authorities to what is happening in the world due to the pandemic," he added.

"Such a blow to this organisation just when the international community is looking towards it... is a step worthy of condemnation and every reproach," the diplomat said.

He said Russia is urging the US to "cease further attacks on the WHO and take a responsible course."

Earlier Wednesday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Trump´s move showed that his main priority was to name and shame the "guilty" and show his own supposed moral superiority.

"For politicians of this country, there is always someone to blame. In the pandemic, it is China and the WHO," she told TASS.

Germany slammed Wednesday the US decision to suspend payments to the WHO, as Angela Merkel´s spokesman underlined the country´s commitment to international cooperation.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert, meanwhile, said the WHO was doing "unbelievably important work".

"The government is convinced of the need to support and sufficiently finance the WHO," he added.

Iran said Wednesday the world was learning that the United States "kills people", after President Donald Trump suspended US funding for the WHO amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran´s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif likened the funding freeze to Washington´s "maximum pressure" campaign against his country.

"The shameful defunding of WHO amid a pandemic will live in infamy," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

"The world is learning what Iran has known & experienced all along," he said.

"US regime´s bullying, threatening & vainglorious blathering isn´t just an addiction: it kills people."

Meanwhile, a team of robot-designing girls in Afghanistan is trying to build a low-cost ventilator from car parts, as health authorities look to boost critical-care capabilities for coronavirus patients in the impoverished country.

If the teenagers succeed and can get government approval for their prototype, they say it could be replicated for as little as $300, where normally ventilators sell for around $30,000.

"The team is working with local health specialists, as well as experts from Harvard University, to produce the prototype based on a design by Massachusetts Institute of Technology," said Roya Mahboob, who runs an Afghan tech company and sponsors the team of five girls, aged 14-17.

They are part of a bigger group of high-achieving high school girls known as the "Afghan Dreamers", from the western city of Herat.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday called for coronavirus cooperation in talks with a top Chinese official, signaling a bid to keep a lid on renewing tensions.

President Donald Trump´s administration has berated China for not sharing data more quickly and said Tuesday it was freezing funds to the World Health Organization for not challenging Beijing.

Pompeo renewed his push for "full transparency" in a call Wednesday with senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi, but the State Department´s tone was unusually positive.

Pompeo "noted the aid the American people delivered to the people of China in January -- and continue to offer -- and the high importance we attach to China´s facilitation of medical supply exports to meet critical demand in the United States," the State Department said.

"The two sides confirmed their commitment to defeat the COVID-19 outbreak and restore global health and prosperity," it said.