35,000 stranded Pakistanis in UAE to return home in 40 days

DUBAI: It would take more than 40 days to complete the evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from the United Arab Emirates, a senior diplomat estimated according to the current repatriation plan of government of Pakistan.

“Around 800 Pakistanis per day would be repatriated from different airports of the emirates through Pakistan’s airlines as well as international airlines”, senior diplomat informed The News.

More than 35,000 stranded Pakistanis including 20,000 jobless and visitors have registered with the Pakistani missions in the UAE seeking to go back home.

Ironically, only one plane is being arranged to repatriate such a huge number of stranded Pakistanis even after numerous requests by the UAE government.

Many stranded Pakistanis in Dubai are surprised to know that only one flight is coming to bring them back after several appeals lodged with the government of Pakistan via Consulate of Pakistan in Dubai.

On Tuesday early morning, many stranded Pakistanis were initially pleased to hear that the flight operation for repatriation has been started from the UAE too but their hopes washed away when they got to know after Pakistan Consulate Dubai official twitter account stated that the flight will carry only freed Pakistan prisoners.

Interestingly, Pakistan Consulate Dubai then deleted the official tweet of prisoners’ release and their repatriation.

Pakistan Consulate Dubai had also expressed its hopes that special flights for repatriation would start from next week in its deleted tweet.

On Tuesday evening, Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi issued a press statement saying that the UAE government not only released nearly 400 Pakistani prisoners but provided their airlines to repatriate the freed prisoners in the backdrop of prevailing situation following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Moreover, Pakistan Embassy thanked the UAE government for the kind gesture during challenging times and vowed to work closely with the UAE authorities for the “early repatriation” of stranded Pakistanis.

Pakistani diplomats in the UAE said that the permission to various airlines of the UAE would be given to land in Pakistan as soon as the quarantine arrangements would be finalised there.