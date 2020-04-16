To cure virus patients China donates traditional medicines to Pakistan

BEIJING: A Chinese pharmaceutical company donated Traditional Chinese Medicines (TCM) to a hospital in Karachi to help Pakistan’s health authorities.

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been proven effective for patients infected with COVID-19. According to Gwadar Pro App, Dr.Zhang Boli, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and his team fought COVID-19 since the outbreak, using traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) with modern technology. The 72-year old doctor, who is also the president of Tianjin Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said TCM has played a significant role in curbing the disease, especially in early intervention.

Statistics form China's National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine showed that overall effectiveness rate of over 90 percent among 74,187 COVID-19 patients across the nation.

World Health Organization showed that approximately 6% to 10% of mild COVID-19 cases develop into severe ones. However, none of the 564 mild and common patients at the makeshift hospital developed into severe cases after treatment with the TCM formulas."More importantly, the blood biochemical indices of the recovered patients, such as the number of lymphocytes and leukocytes, showed significant improvements," Zhang explained.

TCM is a 5,000-year-old system that uses tools to heal the mind and body and has always maintained its presence during several epidemic outbreaks. In TCM terminology, COVID-19 is considered as "a disease caused by dampness and coldness", and the resolve of dampness is aimed at the condition of immune system being suppressed. The detoxification is aimed at the virus, and the clearing of heat is aimed at adjusting the micro-ecology in the patients' gastrointestinal system.

According to Zhang Boli, there are three aspects of experience in the country's battle against the virus. First and foremost is early detection, isolation, diagnosis and treatment, and ask people under quarantine. Second is establishment of makeshift hospitals to expand the treatment capacity, cutting the transmission of the virus.

Third is the combination of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Western medicine. Medical experts from both TCM and Western medicine worked together and jointly protect people's health.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, all sectors of China have been continuously supporting Pakistan. The donated medicine has been listed as a recommended TCM in the treatment plan for the COVID-19 by the provincial TCM regulator in Hunan, China. It is believed that TCM will help Pakistan in containing COVID-19, the report added.