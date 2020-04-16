Nine officers transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government Wednesday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of nine officers including Additional Chief Secretary (services) and six administrative secretaries.

According to the notification, Zafar Nasrullah Khan, officer on special duty, has been posted as ACS (services). Sheheryar Sultan, Secretary Schools Education, as Secretary Services, Ali Bahadur Qazi (awaiting posting) as Secretary Population Welfare, Sarah Aslam, Secretary Labour and Human Resource, as Secretary Schools Education, Aamir Jan, Secretaries Population Welfare, as Secretary Labour and Human Resource, Zulfiqar Ahmad, OSD, as Secretary Higher Education, Suhail Shahzad, DG Excise and Taxation, as Special Secretary Higher Education, Masood-ul-Haq, DG Narcotics Control as DG Excise and Taxation, and Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports and Archeology as Secretary Tourism against a newly created post, and he would also hold additional charge of the post of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports till further orders.