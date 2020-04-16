close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2020

4,850 litre tainted milk discarded

Lahore

Our Correspondent
April 16, 2020

The Punjab Food Authority’s dairy safety teams discarded 4,850 litre adulterated milk while carrying out an operation against adulterated milk in the area of Shahdbagh here. The teams checked 11,640 litre milk on different milk supply vehicles and at milk shops. The authority issued warning notices for improvement to four food business operators i.e, Miran Hussain Lajpal, Faizan Dairy, Haji Golu and Arshad Milk shops. PFA Director General Irfan Memon said Subhan, Sarsabaz, Lali Pahlwan, Al-Mustafa, Shan Chargha Milk Stall, Al-Barkat, Gulu, Umer and Yousaf milk shops were involved in milk adulteration.

