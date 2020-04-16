PU to set up BSL-3 lab to research on Covid-19

LAHORE:Punjab University will establish Bio-Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory to do research on various aspects of Covid-19.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the laboratory would be set up at the Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) on war footings. He said that the university administration would provide the most advanced and state-of-the-art technical equipment to the scientists to work on Covid-19. He said that the latest safety gadgets and related material would be provided to researchers and lab staff in order to provide them a safe environment.

The VC said that the PU scientists would do research on various elements of Covid-19, including its control, prevention and treatment. He said BSL-3 was applicable to clinical, diagnostic, teaching, research or production facilities, where work would be performed with agents that might cause serious or potentially lethal disease through inhalation, to the personnel, and may contaminate the environment.

CAMB Incharge Dr Aleena Sumrin said the BSL-3 at CAMB/PU would not only provide the laboratory personnel the specific training in handling pathogenic and potentially lethal agents specifically Covid-19 and like agents, under supervision of scientists competent in handling infectious agents and associated procedures but state-of-the-art facility to work on their treatment and prevention. She said all the work would be performed in a bio-contaminated environment using appropriate engineering controls.

A PU spokesperson said an advertisement to establish Bio-Safety Level-3 has been published inviting bids in this regard.

UOE: An online meeting of the Academic Council of University of Education (UOE) was held here Wednesday which decided to start online classes from April 20.

UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the meeting in which various other decisions were also taken. The academic calendar and scheme of studies for various disciplines were also approved.

video link moot: SSP Operations Lahore presided over first video link conference with all the Divisional SPs of Lahore Police Operations Wing here Wednesday. He claimed that he would himself visit all the police divisions and review the performance of divisional heads on daily basis regarding crime control in the city.

He also decided to review the overall performance of all the divisions and section heads regarding targets achieved under National Action Plan.