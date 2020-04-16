Sirajul Haq asks govt, political parties to evolve unanimous strategy

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has stressed upon the dire need for the federal and provincial governments, and all political parties to evolve a unanimous strategy to effectively counter the terrible situation created by coronavirus and lockdown.

A collective political approach could go a long way in finding out permanent solution to every problem and reaching out to the poor and needy in every nook and corner of the country, he said while addressing the bloggers attached to different institutions via video link at Mansoora on Wednesday.

JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif were also present on the occasion. Senator Sirajul Haq advised the government to refrain from point scoring which was needless at this crucial juncture of national history and also a waste of time and resources.

He said that lack of harmony among political leaders in the country in this hour of crisis was a tragedy which was compounding the problems of the affected people, adding that it was the foremost duty of the government to take the lead in contacting the all political leaderships in the country.

He said the people from all walks of life, including businesspersons and government employees, had been knocked down because of the lockdown. He said it was time that the government took right and timely decisions to prevent the situation from becoming worse. Hinting towards the weaknesses in the system of distribution of funds under PTI government’s Ehsah Programme, Sirajul Haq called for providing direct subsidy to the poor, including waving utility bills of electricity, gas and water, for three months, instead of providing peanuts to a select section of society.

He said the harvest of wheat had started but the Atta mafia was hovering around in a bid to purchase wheat from the growers at throw away price. He stressed upon the government to review the oppressive measures adopted by the sugar and Atta mafia within its own ranks which had been playing havoc with the lives of poor farmers and the nation.

The JI chief said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement warning the nation of possible wheat smuggling from the country in the coming days indicated that he had admitted his helplessness before the powerful Atta and sugar mafia, most of which was among the ranks of his own party now.

Sirajul Haq said the prime minister had announced extension in the lockdown although the government had not devised an effective system for distribution of ration to the deserving. He said that the media personnel were trying their best to discharge their professional responsibilities in the prevailing crisis. He said the intellectuals and journalists, both men and women, could guide the nation in the right direction. He said the media should ask the masses to seek help and guidance from Allah Almighty.

Sirajul Haq said the State Bank had given a hint of serious damage to the agriculture sector besides price spiral but the government was keeping the masses in the dark in this regard. The government has not been able to provide ration to the labourers and workers but it is making tall claims.

He slated the government’s failure in providing safety kits to the doctors and other medical staff. He said about 100,000 workers and volunteers of the JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation in the country were busy providing relief to the deserving people round the clock.