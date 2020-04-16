Lockdown relaxation: Citizens converge on roads, thinking relief is for them

LAHORE:Temporary and controlled relief provided to the construction industry and its related businesses by the federal government, a much-needed step in the fast deteriorating economic situation in the country, has been widely misunderstood by the people of the provincial capital. They converged on the roads in large numbers and put their lives and the lives of other people at the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Although it is difficult and much debated decision to open up construction industry and its related small businesses under already placed SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and protective measures against the deadly coronavirus under the watchful eyes of the law-enforcing agencies, the general public certainly failed to understand the real logic and purpose of this relaxation by thronging the city markets and roads, completely forgetting that this special relaxation has been given only for the people related to the above mentioned business and provide the relief to the hard pressed workers and labourer class.

Ironically, many other small commercial venture owners also tried to make hay in the cover of this temporary relief, which were timely closed down by the prompt intervention of the police and the district administration officials.

It is pertinent to note that the majority of people mistook the relaxation as a sign of a comparative end and a possible relief from the Coronavirus, a fatal mistake which needs an immediate redressal without any soft approach on the part of the government for the greater good of the unsuspecting innocent public.