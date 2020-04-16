close
April 16, 2020
April 16, 2020

Lahore

April 16, 2020

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has set up a Scientific Task Force comprising of doctors and public health experts for specialist suggestions and recommendations for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

In this Task Force, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute, Amiruddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfreed Zafar has been nominated as a Member. Federal Ministry for Science and Technology has issued a formal notification in this regard.

