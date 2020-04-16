Donors asked to reach out to needy families

LAHORE:Hamdard Foundation Pakistan President Ms Sadia Rashid has urged upon all donor groups and individuals to prefer helping those white collar people who have lost their income in the lockdown but avoided spreading their hand before others due to their self-respect.

She was addressing the foundation’s workers busy distributing over 1,000 ration bags among the needy families in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday.

She told the media that the foundation was delivering the ration bags containing necessary items of food on doorstep of deserving people who chose not to come out asking for help, but they were in a very large number and badly affected by the situation after the spread of coronavirus epidemic.

Hamdard Foundation spokesperson Syed Ali Bukhari said the ration bags were being delivered through Hamdard Free Dispensary’s vehicles. He said the recipients were identified with the help of some volunteers serving in different public sectors providing their assistance to the foundation to reach out to the white collar families in various localities. Bukhari said the foundation was playing a significant role in providing relief to those affected from the lockdown, making the best possible efforts to reach out to the poorest people of the country.