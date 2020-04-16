Recovery of virus patients encouraging: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said 24 patients from Expo Centre field hospital and five patients from Mayo Hospital have returned to their homes on Wednesday after recovery from Covid-19 which bears a testimony to the untiring efforts of the doctors and paramedical staff.

The minister said that a total of 93 patients from these two health facilities have so far returned to their homes after recovery.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the doctors and paramedical staff are working with a commitment and dedication, and the increased number of recovered patients is an encouraging development.

The health minister said, “As far as the recovery is concerned, the hope and self-belief of the patient in his/her recovery is a very crucial factor.” She said the government had no option other than the lockdown and the activities for support of the marginalised and the labourers are simultaneously underway across the province. The government has allocated adequate resources for the coronavirus emergency, she said.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “All dedicated hospitals are equipped with ventilators, emergency medicines and trained staff and other facilities in the province. “We are hoping that in the coming days the number of recovered patients will increase. The government is utilising all available resources for the prevention, control and treatment of corona cases,” the minister stated.