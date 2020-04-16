PCB looking for new directors

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started looking for directors for its high performances centre.The PCB is seeking persons for posts of Director High Performance, Head High Performance Coaching, Head International Player Development and High Performance Operations Manager.

For Director High Performance, a Level Two Coaching Course is recommended while International or Test Cricketer will be preferred.In addition, Domestic Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, has started developing the strategy for the upcoming cricket season, according to sources. The hunt has been launched after former curator Agha Zahid and director domestic cricket Haroon Rasheed say goodbye to PCB at the end of their contract.