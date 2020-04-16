close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2020

Ailing wrestler Deen gets Rs0.5m

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Deen Mohammad, 92-year old wrestler who won the first ever gold medal for Pakistan in Manila Asian Gams has received Rs half a million cheque from the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC). The Ministry also promised to restore his monthly scholarship that was stopped earlier. He will be getting the scholarship from back dates. The money has been released from the account solely meant for supporting former greats.

