Departmental cricket likely to be part of next season

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has started preparing its calendar for season 2020-21, with departmental will most likely be the part of the proposed calendar.

The PCB department domestic cricket has begun developing strategies for the upcoming season. According to sources, it is proposed to start a new domestic cricket season from July 1.Departmental cricket has been added to the new calendar season, the source said. The tournament has been proposed for institutional teams between July 1 and August 30, subject to approval of the Board of Governors.

The PCB Inter -City Tournament is also scheduled to start from July 1, the national U-19 tournament from September 1. The Quaid-i-Azam Trophy is proposed to be held between October and December and the national T20 tournament in September. It is proposed to hold the Pakistan Cup One Day Tournament in January before the PSL kicks off. The approval of the new calendar will be obtained from the PCB Governing Board.