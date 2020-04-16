World Rugby says no bail-outs for virus-stricken SANZAAR countries

WELLINGTON: World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot said southern hemisphere nations cannot expect bail-outs during the coronavirus shutdown -- and warned of financial contagion if any of them goes under.

Media reports have raised the possibility of a cash rescue for Rugby Australia, which is facing serious financial difficulties and has been locked in pay talks with player representatives this week. But Pichot, the former Argentina scrum-half who is challenging for the World Rugby chairmanship, ruled out the measure, and said other countries were at risk if one union fails.

“If Australia falls, then it hits straight to New Zealand first, then it will hit South Africa and Argentina so we all fall. There’s no individual way,” he told Sky Sport NZ.“It’s not about World Rugby giving handouts, because there’s no handout possible,” added Pichot, estimating a 400 million pound ($500,000) loss if the southern hemisphere teams cannot play this year. “World Rugby does not have 400 million pounds... and giving handouts for a cash-flow burden, that won’t bring you a solution to the problems that Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina will have if we don’t play any games at all this year.” As concerns mount, the head of southern hemisphere body SANZAAR has proposed playing the Super Rugby club competition and the Rugby Championship Tests simultaneously when virus suspension ends, to cram in as many games as possible.