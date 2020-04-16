Sarfraz supports Malik, Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan pacer and pioneer of reverse swing Sarfraz Nawaz has come forward to the support of two ageing cricketers Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, saying they are the best judge to decide on their future.

Talking to The News from London, Sarfraz expressed surprise over the statement of a former Test cricketer that said that the duo should hang their gloves. The two are to decide themselves what they feel is best for them. “They are better placed to make a decision on their future. I would suggest them to take their own decision on their future considering their form and fitness and never let any cricketer dictate them.”

Sarfraz termed Shoaib as the fittest of the players in the Pakistan team. “Even at the age of around 38, Shoaib is the fittest around. His form and fitness could well be of big help to team cause if all World Cup T20 is held as per schedule in Australia in October.” Sarfraz Nawaz, now over 71, now resides in London where doctors have advised him complete isolation considering his age and the ailments he carries. “I would request all young sportsmen and leading cricketers to come forward and lend helping hand in fight against Coronavirus in Pakistan. This is a noble cause in which your presence and contribution is of utmost importance. I really have to praise Shahid Afridi efforts whose contribution for poor will be remembered. Like Afridi, others should also come forward and play their role, mere sitting at home and sharing their thoughts on social media will not serve the purpose.”