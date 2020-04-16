Apple data show dramatic impact of virus on movement

HONG KONG: Apple has launched a new website that shows with striking graphs how the coronavirus pandemic has slammed the brakes on life around the world. The tool visualises the movement of people in dozens of major cities and countries around the world based on the number of requests made for directions on Apple Maps since January 13. It shows the dramatic drop in the number of users driving, walking or taking public transit as governments around the world rolled out increasingly stringent containment measures to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Apple said Tuesday that the purpose of the new website was to help global efforts to try and stop the spread of COVID-19 by giving insights into the movement of people to governments and health authorities. Hong Kong and Seoul, among the first places hit by the virus after it emerged in mainland China, saw mobilitynumbers drop by as

much as 60 percent from the second half of January.