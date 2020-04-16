NZ PM takes pay cut as coronavirus affects economy

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Wednesday she will take a 20 percent pay cut in a symbolic act of solidarity with people struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic. Ardern said her personal salary, those of her fellow ministers and of top public servants would be slashed by a fifth for six months. The move will see Ardern’s annual pay fall from around NZ$470,000 (US$285,000) to NZ$376,000, costing her about NZ$47,000 over the six-month period. “While it in itself won’t shift the government’s overall fiscal position, it is about leadership,” she told reporters.