Govt interventions impede productivity, favourable competition: State Bank

KARACHI: Competition environment in Pakistan have not been favourable for productivity enhancement and growth as public sector enterprises remain a major feature of the transport and energy sectors of the economy, while indirect interventions by government institutions in the manufacturing sector have also stayed persistently high, the central bank said.

“Both these developments have distorted the market structure of the economy and fueled anti-export and anti-innovation bias amongst the businesses,” the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a latest report.

SBP said the overall competition policy environment is constrained owing to challenges that are more legal in nature than operational despite the existence of a proactive competition agency (CCP). “This has resulted in anti-competitive characteristics becoming more prevalent in the economy, a situation that is evident across most sectors as highlighted in the studies conducted by the CCP and the show-cause notices issued by the agency.”

The central bank said CCP has been facing serious legal challenges in implementing its decisions. Companies under scrutiny often plead that the 18th amendment provides provinces the right of exclusion from federal laws. As a result, any new action taken by the CCP is challenged, which inevitably results in the commission’s inability to perform effectively. To date, a total of 311 cases have been registered against the CCP’s decisions, of which 127 pertain to the constitutionality of its laws. Consequently, recovery of imposed penalties becomes difficult, as the penalised parties obtain stay orders against the CCP’s decisions. CCP has been able to recover only Rs33.3 million out of penalties worth Rs27.0 billion since 2008, it said.

Arguably, State Bank said government interventions are needed in some of the sectors/industries where significant market failures are prevalent, including positive and negative externalities, public goods and information asymmetries, or redistributive policies that are pursued to achieve the broader development agenda. “Such interventions, however, run the risk of going against the spirit of inculcating competition in the economy and generate a strong foothold of the government.”

SBP said the economy needs a fundamental rethinking with respect to its regulatory structure. “While a deliberate push might be needed to encourage export orientation, investments, and ensuring food and energy security in the country, this may not necessarily require direct interventions and heavy regulation by the public sector institutions,” it said. “Furthermore, even when government interventions are deemed necessary, such policy actions must not go beyond the initial objective of guiding business activities along a more sustainable and competitive growth direction.

If prolonged, there is a danger that dependence on public sector involvement may become a permanent characteristic of that industry/structure. In the long run, the role of public sector should be confined to addressing market failures through structural reforms, and providing a broader institutional support to businesses.”

State Bank advised the authorities to streamline and rationalise the trade policy by committing to a minimal and uniform tariff structure in order to encourage competition and export-orientation. Higher tariff and non-tariff barriers have, over time, resulted in an industrial structure that promotes anti-export bias, ineffectiveness and rent-seeking behavior. “Pakistan has to focus on developing a roadmap that is less intrusive and more facilitative for businesses.”

SBP said the approval of the country’s first national tariff policy (NTP) is an encouraging development. “With the NTP solely under the purview of the Ministry of Commerce, it has been made clear by the government that tariffs would not be used as revenue-generating measures, but would be leveraged to facilitate industrial development and support firms increase their presence in the international market.”

State Bank said the government should also promptly revisit the legal conditionalities to enhance the effectiveness of the CCP over all national and provincial competition matters. “This is important because for a competition authority to be successful in its objective of ensuring price stability and avoiding the market distortion by dominant players, it also needs to be a credible enforcer of anti-monopoly policies. Competition authorities are deemed efficient and well-functioning if they satisfy the criteria of legality, independence, transparency, effectiveness and responsibility.”