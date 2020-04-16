Rupee inches down

KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly weaker against the dollar in the interbank currency market on Wednesday, dealers said. The local currency closed at 166.98 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 166.95.

Similarly, the rupee ended lower at 167 against the dollar. It had finished at 166.80 in Tuesday’s session. “The rupee lost some grounds against the greenback because of higher import payments,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

The rupee touched a record low of 167.89 on April 7, pressured by concerns over portfolio outflows and the country’s overall economic health due to the global and domestic spread of the coronavirus pandemic.