Atlas Honda to keep plants closed for two weeks

KARACHI: Atlas Honda, the country’s biggest motorcycle manufacturer, has decided to keep its two production plants closed for the next two weeks in line with the government’s decision to extend the prevailing lockdown with certain industries allowed to reopen, it was learnt on Wednesday.

Manufacturing plants of Karachi and Sheikhupura would remain closed till 28 April, 2020, the company said in an office order, available with The News. Non-production associates of the plants and regional offices “are advised to observe work from home till 28 April, 2020”.

“In case any subsequent exemption applicable on our business is announced by the government in the next two weeks, the management will inform the associates about resumption of operations,” it added.

The government allowed certain industries to reopen, while extending lockdown to two weeks on Tuesday. As per the government, low-risk industries include construction, chemical and manufacturing, information and technology, paper and packaging units, plant nurseries, cement, fertiliser, mines and minerals, laundry, agriculture machinery/equipment manufacturing, glass manufacturing, veterinary services, stationary and book dealers and exports.

Atlas Honda, a joint venture between Japanese Honda and Pakistani Atlas Group, has a production capacity of more than 1.35 million units per annum and continues to maintain its status as market leader both in terms of volume and quality. It also exports its motorcycles and spare parts to Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Auto sector remains closed since the second week of March. In March, car sales plunged 71.8 percent year-on-year to 5,796 units, while cumulatively car sales were down around 47 percent to 85,330 units due to higher prices driven by escalating cost of production and lackluster consumer demand.

In two- and three-wheelers segment, Honda and Suzuki sales fell seven percent 13 percent to 768,974 units and 15,637 units, respectively, in the July-March period, sales of Yamaha sales remained unchanged at 18,142 units. United Auto Motorcycles sold 242,387 motorcycles, down 14 percent, while rickshaw sales fell 48 percent to 4,751 units in 9MFY20.