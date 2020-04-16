Deferred loan repayments exceed Rs20bln in two weeks: State Bank

KARACHI: Banks have allowed one year moratorium on at least Rs20 billion worth of loan payments in almost fortnight and more than 80,000 borrowers have so far benefited from the relief amid coronavirus-prompted economic challenges, the central bank said on Wednesday.

“Under SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) relief package, up till 10 Apr, 80,368 borrowers benefitted from deferment of principal repayment worth Rs20 billion,” the SBP said in a tweet. “Additional Rs1.4 billion has been restructured. 5,126 applications were under process.”

Meanwhile, SBP Governor Reza Baqir said a one year deferment on payment of principal has been provided to borrowers. “This is a definitely a huge relief since SBP has taken full cognizance of the difficult conditions faced by borrowers,” he said.

Baqir was addressing a video conference attended by deputy governor Jameel Ahmed, executive directors Samar Hasnain and Inayat Hussain, directors and president Majyd Aziz of Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP).

On March 31, State Bank deferred principal amount on loans for one year to facilitate borrowers in the wake of COVID-19.

SBP governor said SBP is constantly working with stakeholders and taking appropriate measures to bring financial relief and provide pragmatic support to the industries in order to maintain financial solvency and retention of the workforce especially in the trying times.

Governor said safeguards have been incorporated in the scheme to avoid its misuse. These include direct deposit of wages and salaries into workers’ accounts and payment through employers to workers if the employers provide complete information to the lending banks and priority to the employers whose payroll amount is up to Rs200 million for three months. Moreover, the active taxpayers would get a discount of one percent in the markup rates as an incentive.

“SBP has taken into account the concerns of the SMEs (small and medium enterprises) while structuring the scheme,” he said. “SBP is willing to bring about changes in the scheme after continued consultations with the employers and the financial institutions.”

The loans that are re-scheduled/restructured within 180 days from the due date of payment would not be treated as default, and banks would also not be required to suspend the unrealised markup against such loans. In addition, the timeline for classification of trade bills has been extended from 180 days to 365 days. Borrowers are needed to submit a written request to the banks before 30 June, 2020 to avail the relaxation. The total amount of principal coming due over the next year is about Rs4.7 trillion.

Borrowers availing consumer finance (auto, housing, personal loans, credit card) and who were regular on their payments up till 31 December 2019 could request banks to defer principal amount for 1 year without any fee or increase in markup.

SBP officials said employers could obtain loans through both conventional banks or though Islamic banks under the scheme. The condition of collateral would vary from bank to bank and their relationship with the borrowers. This has been left for the banks to decide in each case on its own merit.

The officials said SBP is determined to minimise the cost of borrowing in the larger interest of the borrowers. SBP will ensure that, if needed, the bank limits would be enhanced. Financial sector institutions have been excluded from a moratorium relief as the emphasis is to provide loans to labour intensive industries.

SBP officials said the central bank would discuss the issue of non-disclosure of employees’ data with the banks. The EFP’s proposal for some kind of credit guarantee could also be discussed with banks and with the government as this would go a long way in facilitating small and medium enterprises (SMEs). There is already a provision in place in SMEs prudential regulations that small enterprises could obtain loans up to Rs5 million without collateral.