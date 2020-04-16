Sales tax collection falls 31 percent to Rs13.4bln in March

KARACHI: Sales tax collection from locally-manufactured goods sharply fell 31 percent year-on-year in March as coronavirus lockdown adversely hit consumer demand for oil and discretionary products during the month, officials said on Wednesday.

The collection of sales tax from locally-manufactured goods decreased to Rs13.37 billion in March 2020 compared with Rs19.35 billon in the same month of the last year.

The officials said the sales tax on domestic sources was already facing difficulties in pre-coronavirus era due to slowdown in economy. Growth faltered to 3.3 percent last fiscal year from 5.5 percent a year earlier. Though consumer inflation is within the central bank’s range of 11 to 12 percent, cost continued to escalate due to regulatory duties on imports in the country that mainly relies on imports to run manufacturing industries.

“The lockdown imposed to control coronavirus outbreak seriously affected the supply of locally-manufactured goods,” a tax official said.

Cases of coronavirus were identified in Pakistan in February. Sindh government imposed lockdown from March 23 in an apparent effort to prevent the outbreak. The lockdown halted all the manufacturing activities, wholesale and retail businesses running at shopping plazas and markets.

Sources in Large Taxpayers Unit, Karachi said the ramifications of lockdown would be more pronounced in coming months. March decline was not showing complete picture as most of sales tax payment is to be made in April, they said.

The collection of sales tax from locally-manufactured goods, however, grew nine percent to Rs163 billion in the July-March period. That was compared with Rs149 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The sources said a major source of tax collection was from sales of petroleum products, which witnessed decline both in prices and consumption. Domestic sales of petroleum products registered 33 percent year-on-year decline to 1.052 million tons in March.

Oil sales were recorded at 1.577 million tons in the corresponding month of last year. Besides, the reduction in prices of petroleum products during March after major cut in international oil prices also affected the sales tax collection.

The sources said domestic sales of motor vehicles and home appliances were also major sources of sales tax collection. However, consumption of goods was also down due to lockdown. Sale of locally-assembled motor vehicles plunged 70 percent year-on-year in March owing to lockdown.

The sources said a small increase in sales tax collection was witnessed from supply of fast moving consumer items as people were seen involved in panic buying owing to an uncertain situation. Essential items mostly commodities in unpacked condition are not liable to sales tax at retail stage.