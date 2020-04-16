Closure order of liquor shops extended for indefinite time

After the Sindh Home Department’s revised order for extending the lockdown across the province, the excise & taxation department has also extended the closure of liquor shops indefinitely.

The directives were issued to the directors of excise, taxation & narcotics control for the Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions. The notification reads that in continuation to the office order of even No. 1489, dated March 18, 2020, and even No. 1615, dated April 10, 2020, and in view of the current circumstances after the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided with the approval of the competent authority that all off-price retail and wholesale shops dealing in the sale or purchase of liquor shall remain closed until further orders.