Governor Imran Ismail lauds Hilal-e-Ahmer’s call centre for COVID-19

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday lauded the establishment of a 24-hour call centre set up by the Hilal-e-Ahmer Society for the suspected COVID-19 patients.

Talking to Shehnaz Hamid, the chairperson of the Pakistan Hilal-e-Ahmer Sindh chapter, at the Governor House, he commended the round-the-clock presence of qualified doctors at the call centre, ‘Aagahi’. Provincial Secretary of Hilal-e-Ahmer Kanwar Waseem was also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to the role of Hilal-e-Ahmer in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for creating awareness among the people.

Ismail said the compilation of data of coronavirus patients and its release was also an appreciable effort by the Hilal-e-Ahmer as it would help the government monitor the situation.

He asserted that the war against the novel coronavirus was the war of every Pakistani and it was commendable that each and every Pakistani was contributing to the efforts against COVID-19 according to their capabilities. With coordinated efforts, we will be able to control this menace, he maintained.

The governor remarked that the Hilal-e-Ahmer had been contributing a lot in the war against COVID-19 by providing volunteers for field isolation centres and arranging gloves, masks, sanitisers and personal protective equipment for doctors and paramedical staff. Their contribution is helping healthcare professionals, who are our front line soldiers in the war, he added.

Shehnaz briefed the governor about the Aagahi call centre, saying that it had been established on the directions of the president of Pakistan and the Sindh governor. The helpline can be contacted through the number, 021-37130084, and it has 10 lines, she explained.

She added that people having coronavirus symptoms could contact the call centre any time and talk to a doctor for their opinion and possible treatment.

She asked the people to call the helpline to make sure that they were safe from this virus.