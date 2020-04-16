People of Sindh thankful to Centre for timely Ehsaas cash relief, PM told

Briefing Prime Minister Imran Khan about the coronavirus situation in the province with emphasis on problems being faced by the poor, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Wednesday the people of the Sindh province were thankful to the federal government at this difficult time for the timely disbursement of financial assistance under the Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme.

Sheikh, who is the party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, met Prime Minister Khan on Wednesday in Islamabad and discussed the spread of coronavirus and efforts to contain it.

He said that residents of Sindh were grateful to the prime minister for giving the people of Pakistan a huge package of billions of rupees despite difficult financial conditions in the country. He said that timely decisions about the construction and exports-related industries of the federal government were also praiseworthy, keeping in mind the ground realities.

Sheikh said that in Sindh, youths were excited to become a part of the Corona Relief Tiger Force of the prime minister. He said the youth had to play a crucial role in relief activities to strengthen the arms of the prime minister.

He said the PTI Sindh chapter would not leave the people of the province alone in these difficult times and it would fully support the efforts of Prime Minister Khan. Shiekh said that the prime minister told him clearly that the Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme was above all political considerations and it was being run transparently purely on merit.

“The federal government is taking every effort to provide relief to the people of Pakistan. He [the PM] said we are fully aware of the problems faced by the masses." The PTI leader added that economic strategies were being made keeping in mind the needs and problems of the people. He appreciated the zeal of youths for joining the Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force. He also stressed need for cooperation from philanthropists in assisting the government to provide relief to the poor and vulnerable sections of society.

He asked the political leadership to motivate the philanthropists and ensure extending their reach to every needy person. Khan is expected to visit Karachi for a day today and hold a meeting with the coronavirus task force at the Governor House. The CM and other members of the provincial cabinet would attend it.