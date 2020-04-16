IGP bans display of political flags at ration, cash distribution centres

In view of the recent clashes during the distribution of rations, Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Wednesday issued revised instructions for his subordinates.

Officials said that a letter to this effect was moved from the office of the inspector general of police (IGP) to all the deputy inspectors general (DIGs), senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of the province.

The letter states that the competent authority is concerned that while extending help to the most vulnerable segments of society in view of the preventive lockdown against COVID-19, people gather in large numbers and different political parties display their flags and relevant pictures at or near the designated distribution centres.

This can lead to serious law and order situations if left unchecked, so the following measures should be ensured under the close supervision of DSPs, SSPs and SPs, reads the letter. All commanders have been told to ensure that no flag is displayed at or in the immediate surroundings of any distribution centre of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) or the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

The DSPs have told to be present at the BISP and Ehsaas programme centres on a daily basis during the distribution timings. The SSPs and SPs have been told to visit the centres twice a day.

Implementation on the order of observing social distancing should be followed strictly in accordance with the instructions issued by government from time to time, concludes the IGP’s letter.

Last month, Mahar had told his subordinates that “we are passing through an extraordinary situation”. He had warned them that in the coming weeks and months, the police had to play an important role given the current situation.

“It’s very much possible that this crisis will intensify with each passing day, and we have to continue to perform our duties to maintain law and order. We have to adopt a new procedure of policing.” He had advised that while enforcing the law in the prevalent circumstances, the police should not consider those defying the government’s lockdown orders as usual law-breakers.