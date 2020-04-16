Sindh baseball team skipper passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh baseball team skipper Jawad Ali, an international player, passed away after a brief illness. Jawad was admitted to hospital after his sugar level dropped too low. According to Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), Jawad was discharged by hospital and was awaiting detailed reports. However, a few days later he again fainted and didn’t recover.
