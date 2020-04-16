close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
April 16, 2020

Sindh baseball team skipper passes away

Sports

April 16, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh baseball team skipper Jawad Ali, an international player, passed away after a brief illness. Jawad was admitted to hospital after his sugar level dropped too low. According to Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), Jawad was discharged by hospital and was awaiting detailed reports. However, a few days later he again fainted and didn’t recover.

