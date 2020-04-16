PCB seeks applications for four key posts

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought applications for some key posts which have either fallen vacant or are going to be vacant in near future, 'The News' has learnt.

The positions are for Director High Performance, Head High Performance Coaching, Head International Player Development, and High Performance Manager. It is pertinent to mention here that a number of officials are going to complete their terms or reaching the retiring age of 60 years. Some have already left because of differences with the PCB top bosses.

These include former Test cricketers Mudassar Nazar, Agha Zahid, Shafiq Papa, and Haroon Rasheed, whose contract will end on May 31. The last date to apply for the posts is April 29. The PCB mentioned that only shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews.

The PCB said Test / international cricketers would be preferred. However, first class cricketers having more than 15 years experience may also apply. The Director High Performance is responsible for overseeing and providing strategic leadership and direction to the high performance system that identifies, develops, and prepares world class cricketers for Pakistan's senior men's team.

The Head of High Performance Coaching is responsible for raising the standard of coaching support to the most talented players. The Head of International Player Development is responsible for comprehensively identifying, developing and preparing players so that they become world class players for the Pakistan senior team.

The job of High Performance Operations Manager is to manage the day-to-day operations of the High Performance Centre. Meanwhile, former Test and first class cricketers applaued the PCB's initiative. They stressed that the process of appointment should be transparent. They said that the past experience was bitter because favourites were appointed and the application and interview process were only formalities. They said old faces of Pakistan cricket continue to be appointed on lucrative posts. The former Test and first class cricketers said it was strange that the advertisement did not mention any age limit for the vacancies.